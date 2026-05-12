Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MRSH Stock Position Lifted by Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MRSH - Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 134,542 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 11,648 shares during the quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd's holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $24,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,589,633 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $8,643,309,000 after acquiring an additional 387,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,538,014 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $4,340,556,000 after acquiring an additional 96,436 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,590,697 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,745,889,000 after acquiring an additional 221,033 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,702,898 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,567,410,000 after acquiring an additional 92,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,091,478 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,041,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company's stock.

Get MRSH alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRSH. Barclays cut their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $209.00 to $206.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $205.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRSH

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE MRSH opened at $161.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $77.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $171.77. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.38 and a 52-week high of $235.78.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MRSH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.87% and a net margin of 14.26%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Marsh & McLennan Companies's payout ratio is presently 45.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 16,655 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total value of $3,052,861.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 116,811 shares in the company, valued at $21,411,456.30. The trade was a 12.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies NYSE: MMC is a global professional services firm headquartered in New York City that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy and people. Founded in 1905, the company has grown into a diversified group of businesses focused on insurance brokerage and risk management, reinsurance, human capital and investment consulting, and management consulting. Its long history and scale position it as a prominent adviser to corporations, governments and other institutions seeking to manage risk and optimize human and financial capital.

The firm operates through several well-known subsidiaries and business units that specialize in distinct services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MRSH - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Marsh & McLennan Companies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Marsh & McLennan Companies wasn't on the list.

While Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here