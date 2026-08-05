Martin Capital Partners LLC Buys 14,042 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 38.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,645 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 14,042 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 2.7% of Martin Capital Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Martin Capital Partners LLC's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 60,218 shares of the company's stock worth $8,830,000 after purchasing an additional 6,169 shares during the last quarter. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,800 shares of the company's stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 19,886 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the company's stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prota Financial LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the second quarter. Prota Financial LLC now owns 4,715 shares of the company's stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $170.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Evercore set a $162.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $161.52.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PG

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $147.99 on Wednesday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $147.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $344.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.39. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $137.62 and a 52-week high of $167.25.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The firm had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2027 guidance at 6.890-7.110 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $1.0885 dividend. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.71%.

Trending Headlines about Procter & Gamble

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strategic acquisition strengthens growth prospects. Thorne will complement P&G’s existing health brands, including Metamucil, Align Probiotic and New Chapter, while adding exposure to the premium wellness market. The deal is expected to close later this year. L Catterton Announces Sale of Thorne to The Procter & Gamble Company for $3.8 Billion

Thorne will complement P&G’s existing health brands, including Metamucil, Align Probiotic and New Chapter, while adding exposure to the premium wellness market. The deal is expected to close later this year. Positive Sentiment: Management is emphasizing healthcare growth. CEO Shailesh Jejurikar said the Thorne purchase is intended to grow P&G’s health business, and reports characterized the asset as a strong strategic fit. Investors may view the move as a way to diversify beyond slower-growing household and personal-care categories. Procter & Gamble will acquire supplements brand Thorne

CEO Shailesh Jejurikar said the Thorne purchase is intended to grow P&G’s health business, and reports characterized the asset as a strong strategic fit. Investors may view the move as a way to diversify beyond slower-growing household and personal-care categories. Positive Sentiment: Input-cost pressure may be easing. Coverage points to cooling commodity and other input pressures, which could provide some relief to margins if the trend continues. Why Is Procter & Gamble in Focus as Input Pressures Cool?

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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