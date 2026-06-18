Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL Shares Bought by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 189.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,722 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 117,665 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC's holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $15,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ankerstar Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Marvell Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $289.54 on Thursday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.44 and a 1-year high of $324.20. The company has a market capitalization of $253.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.16, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $193.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 28.99%.The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Marvell Technology's quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Marvell Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. HSBC set a $300.00 price target on Marvell Technology and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $321.00 price target on Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $224.68.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marvell Technology

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In related news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 66,892 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.35, for a total value of $8,719,372.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 55,199 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,195,189.65. This trade represents a 54.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 10,854 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total value of $1,161,486.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,023 shares of the company's stock, valued at $430,501.23. The trade was a 72.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 257,291 shares of company stock worth $32,627,131 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report).

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