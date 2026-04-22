Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL Shares Purchased by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,045,106 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 58,318 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.12% of Marvell Technology worth $89,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 160.0% in the third quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 98.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 493 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 30.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company's stock.

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Marvell Technology Price Performance

MRVL stock opened at $151.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.36 and a 200-day moving average of $89.87. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.78 and a 12-month high of $154.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $132.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.13, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.83.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 32.58% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Marvell Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 10th. Marvell Technology's payout ratio is currently 7.79%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $4,020,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 154,111 shares in the company, valued at $20,652,415.11. The trade was a 16.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 66,892 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.35, for a total value of $8,719,372.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 55,199 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,195,189.65. This represents a 54.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders sold 223,560 shares of company stock worth $26,243,062. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MRVL shares. Erste Group Bank initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $122.73.

View Our Latest Research Report on MRVL

Key Marvell Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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