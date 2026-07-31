Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,524,737 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 81,727 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.28% of Marvell Technology worth $249,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 978.3% in the first quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, MidFirst Bank acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company's stock.

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Marvell Technology Trading Up 12.2%

MRVL opened at $183.30 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.44 and a 52-week high of $329.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.20. The firm's 50 day moving average is $243.17 and its 200-day moving average is $156.22.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 28.99% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. Analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 10th. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio is 8.22%.

Marvell Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Major India expansion supports AI growth prospects. Marvell plans to invest $250 million over the next three years to expand its Bangalore technology, talent and infrastructure operations and double its India headcount. The initiative is intended to strengthen development of next-generation AI and data-center technologies, potentially increasing engineering capacity and supporting long-term revenue growth. Marvell Technology to invest $250 million in India, double headcount

Marvell plans to invest $250 million over the next three years to expand its Bangalore technology, talent and infrastructure operations and double its India headcount. The initiative is intended to strengthen development of next-generation AI and data-center technologies, potentially increasing engineering capacity and supporting long-term revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Investor sentiment is becoming more constructive. Carillon Tower Advisers highlighted Marvell in its second-quarter 2026 investor letter, reflecting increased interest in the chipmaker’s AI and data-infrastructure opportunity. Why Investors Are Getting More Bullish on Marvell Technology

Carillon Tower Advisers highlighted Marvell in its second-quarter 2026 investor letter, reflecting increased interest in the chipmaker’s AI and data-infrastructure opportunity. Positive Sentiment: Longer-term earnings expectations edged higher. Erste Group Bank raised its FY2027 EPS forecast to $3.08 from $3.07 and its FY2028 forecast to $5.12 from $5.09. Although the bank retained a “Hold” rating, the revisions indicate modestly improved profit expectations. Marvell Technology analyst estimates

Erste Group Bank raised its FY2027 EPS forecast to $3.08 from $3.07 and its FY2028 forecast to $5.12 from $5.09. Although the bank retained a “Hold” rating, the revisions indicate modestly improved profit expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation signals are mixed. Marvell has returned 205.9% over five years. A discounted-cash-flow analysis suggests the stock may trade above intrinsic value, while comparisons using market multiples indicate it could still be attractively priced. This creates a higher hurdle for additional upside despite strong AI-related growth expectations. Marvell Stock Looks Stretched After a 206% Five Year Run

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MRVL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Raymond James Financial set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $245.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRVL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 2,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.01, for a total value of $632,272.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,902 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,939,531.02. The trade was a 24.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Chris Koopmans sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.92, for a total value of $2,819,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 227,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,208,407.68. This represents a 4.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,981 shares of company stock valued at $8,207,942. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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