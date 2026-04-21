Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL Shares Sold by Private Wealth Partners LLC

Private Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,292 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 8,443 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $5,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,864,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,610,208 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $6,692,830,000 after purchasing an additional 15,166,976 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 1,292.1% in the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 389,809 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $32,656,000 after purchasing an additional 361,807 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the third quarter worth $1,426,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in Marvell Technology by 1.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 973,765 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $81,864,000 after buying an additional 12,977 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

MRVL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Marvell Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. KGI Securities upgraded Marvell Technology from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Bank of America upgraded Marvell Technology from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, B. Riley Financial raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $121.06.

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Key Marvell Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.46, for a total transaction of $1,008,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 302,606 shares in the company, valued at $40,688,402.76. This represents a 2.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, COO Chris Koopmans sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total value of $1,102,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 133,870 shares in the company, valued at $14,757,828.80. The trade was a 6.95% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 213,560 shares of company stock valued at $24,888,062 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 5.8%

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $147.84 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day moving average is $95.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.09 and a 12 month high of $149.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.28 billion, a PE ratio of 48.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.83.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 32.58%.The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. Research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Marvell Technology's payout ratio is 7.79%.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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