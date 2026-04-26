Masco Corporation $MAS Shares Sold by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH reduced its position in shares of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS - Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,491 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 40,677 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.11% of Masco worth $15,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Masco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,948,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Masco by 443.6% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,330,523 shares of the construction company's stock worth $164,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,815 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Masco by 32.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,085,602 shares of the construction company's stock worth $357,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,322 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Masco by 502.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,055,362 shares of the construction company's stock worth $74,287,000 after purchasing an additional 880,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 24.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,104,852 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $286,396,000 after purchasing an additional 793,591 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Heath M. Eisman sold 747 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.92, for a total value of $53,724.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,510 shares of the company's stock, valued at $899,719.20. This represents a 5.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MAS. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Masco from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Masco from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings cut Masco from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Masco from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $80.07.

View Our Latest Analysis on MAS

Masco Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $74.27 on Friday. Masco Corporation has a 52 week low of $58.16 and a 52 week high of $79.19. The company's 50 day moving average is $65.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.97. The company has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.07.

Masco (NYSE:MAS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.16. Masco had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 815.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Masco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.300 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Masco Corporation will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Masco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Masco's previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Masco's dividend payout ratio is 31.76%.

Key Headlines Impacting Masco

Here are the key news stories impacting Masco this week:

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. Founded in 1929 and headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, the company has evolved from a small door‐bell manufacturer into a diversified enterprise serving both residential and commercial markets. Over its history, Masco has grown through a combination of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions, building a portfolio of well-recognized brands.

The company's product offerings are organized into two primary segments.

See Also

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