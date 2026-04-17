Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 113,024 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty $ELF

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF - Free Report) by 41.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,281 shares of the company's stock after selling 113,024 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.27% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $12,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al now owns 5,426 shares of the company's stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,595 shares of the company's stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the company's stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 317 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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e.l.f. Beauty Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:ELF opened at $69.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.10 and a 200 day moving average of $88.19. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 39.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12-month low of $49.54 and a 12-month high of $150.99.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $489.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.78 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 6.84%.The firm's revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. e.l.f. Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.100 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 52,880 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total value of $3,312,403.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 98,416 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,164,778.24. The trade was a 34.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen cut their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Zacks Research upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $115.00 to $87.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $102.00 to $70.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $109.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ELF

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty NYSE: ELF is an American cosmetics company known for offering an extensive range of affordable, trend-driven makeup and skincare products. The company's portfolio spans foundations, lipsticks, mascaras, brushes, serums, masks and other beauty essentials, all positioned at accessible price points. e.l.f. Beauty maintains a direct-to-consumer platform through its e-commerce site and engages in widespread retail partnerships with major chains such as Target, Walmart, Ulta Beauty and Amazon.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Oakland, California, e.l.f.

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