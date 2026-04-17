Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Takes $8.29 Million Position in Polaris Inc. $PII

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 131,111 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,293,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.23% of Polaris at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PII. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 213.5% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company's stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 31.3% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 998 shares of the company's stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company's stock.

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Polaris Stock Up 10.7%

Polaris stock opened at $53.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $57.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.43. Polaris Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.40 and a twelve month high of $75.25.

Polaris (NYSE:PII - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Polaris had a negative net margin of 6.51% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Polaris has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.600 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.450 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Polaris's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. Polaris's payout ratio is presently -33.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on PII shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Polaris in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Seaport Research Partners upgraded shares of Polaris to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Polaris from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $63.11.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Polaris

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Polaris news, insider Benjamin D. Duke sold 10,090 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $674,213.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 30,242 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,020,770.44. The trade was a 25.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 35,086 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total transaction of $2,344,797.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 136,362 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,113,072.46. This represents a 20.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 50,419 shares of company stock valued at $3,371,183 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company's stock.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc, founded in 1954 and headquartered in Medina, Minnesota, is a diversified manufacturer of powersports vehicles and related products. Initially gaining prominence with its snowmobiles, Polaris expanded its portfolio over the decades to include all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), side-by-side off-road vehicles, and motorcycles. The company's legacy in recreational and utility vehicle innovation stems from early engineering breakthroughs that established Polaris as a leading name in off-road mobility.

Today, Polaris offers a broad range of products under well-known brands such as Polaris RANGER and POLARIS SPORTSMAN for utility and recreation markets, Slingshot three-wheel roadsters for on-road enthusiasts, and the Indian Motorcycle brand for premium two-wheeled touring and cruiser segments.

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