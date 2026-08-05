MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Buys 4,411 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,334 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after acquiring an additional 4,411 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB's holdings in Oracle were worth $3,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 290.9% in the 4th quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Oracle Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $145.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The firm's 50 day moving average is $161.93 and its 200 day moving average is $163.38. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $114.50 and a 1 year high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.15. Oracle had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 58.62%. The business had revenue of $19.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is 34.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. CLSA started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They set a "hold" rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $265.03.

View Our Latest Research Report on ORCL

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total transaction of $63,664,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 400,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $63,664,000. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Oracle News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Positive Sentiment: Expanded Google Cloud AI partnership: Oracle and Alphabet expanded their relationship to integrate Google’s Gemini AI models into Oracle software suites. Investors view the agreement as evidence that Oracle’s cloud infrastructure and enterprise applications are becoming increasingly relevant to the AI ecosystem. What Is Going on With Oracle Stock on Monday?

Oracle and Alphabet expanded their relationship to integrate Google’s Gemini AI models into Oracle software suites. Investors view the agreement as evidence that Oracle’s cloud infrastructure and enterprise applications are becoming increasingly relevant to the AI ecosystem. Positive Sentiment: Large backlog supports visibility: Reports highlighted Oracle’s approximately $638 billion backlog, which could provide substantial future revenue if customers proceed with planned AI and cloud deployments. The company also secured a reported 10-year, $7 billion U.S. Department of Defense contract, reinforcing its government-cloud pipeline. Oracle Inks 10-Year, $7 Billion Contract With DoD

Reports highlighted Oracle’s approximately $638 billion backlog, which could provide substantial future revenue if customers proceed with planned AI and cloud deployments. The company also secured a reported 10-year, $7 billion U.S. Department of Defense contract, reinforcing its government-cloud pipeline. Positive Sentiment: Additional enterprise adoption: Minor Hotels completed an Oracle OPERA Cloud rollout across 106 properties in 59 countries, while Ontario hospitals expanded adoption of Oracle Health. These wins support Oracle’s recurring cloud and healthcare software businesses beyond AI infrastructure. Minor Hotels Accelerates Global Digital Transformation with Oracle Cloud

Minor Hotels completed an Oracle OPERA Cloud rollout across 106 properties in 59 countries, while Ontario hospitals expanded adoption of Oracle Health. These wins support Oracle’s recurring cloud and healthcare software businesses beyond AI infrastructure. Neutral Sentiment: Options activity signals bullish speculation: Traders bought roughly 547,551 Oracle call options, about 61% above typical volume. This may indicate near-term optimism, but it is a sentiment indicator rather than evidence of improving fundamentals.

Traders bought roughly 547,551 Oracle call options, about 61% above typical volume. This may indicate near-term optimism, but it is a sentiment indicator rather than evidence of improving fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Debt and spending concerns remain the principal risk: Oracle is nearing a junk-grade credit rating as it commits heavily to AI infrastructure. The company reportedly plans up to $70 billion in fiscal 2027 capital expenditures, while Big Tech—including Oracle—has about $1.09 trillion in future data-center lease obligations. Investors are questioning whether the backlog will generate enough cash flow to fund this expansion. Oracle Corp Goes for High-Stakes Ratings Gamble in AI Strategy

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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