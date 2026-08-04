MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Decreases Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB cut its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,349 shares of the company's stock after selling 6,912 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.2% of MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB's portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $45,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Blueline Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 147 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $2,411,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 114,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,560,551.20. This represents a 8.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 23,054 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.27, for a total value of $5,792,778.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,003 shares in the company, valued at $5,779,963.81. This trade represents a 50.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.7%

JNJ stock opened at $254.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $613.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.24. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $246.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.80. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $166.64 and a fifty-two week high of $274.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 21.48%.The firm had revenue of $25.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $25.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.600-11.750 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $282.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $284.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $280.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $267.48.

Read Our Latest Analysis on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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