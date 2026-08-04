MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Lowers Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB trimmed its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,820 shares of the company's stock after selling 8,339 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $37,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 165 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,315.4% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts: Sign Up

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG opened at $144.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $337.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.39. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $147.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.96. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $137.62 and a 12-month high of $167.25.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.38 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 18.44%.The company's revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2027 guidance at 6.890-7.110 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $1.0885 per share. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio is presently 65.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $166.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $161.52.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PG

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Procter & Gamble, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Procter & Gamble wasn't on the list.

While Procter & Gamble currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here