MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Raises Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG - Free Report) by 2,340.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,771 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 138,839 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB's holdings in Booking were worth $25,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daytona Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings raised Booking from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Gordon Haskett upped their price target on Booking from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $215.00 price target (down from $240.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $227.23.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Booking

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $192.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.07. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $150.14 and a one year high of $231.80. The company's 50-day moving average is $176.34 and its 200 day moving average is $176.70.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Peter J. Millones sold 62,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.67, for a total transaction of $10,229,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 425,075 shares of the company's stock, valued at $69,572,025.25. This trade represents a 12.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 16,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,200,000. This trade represents a 23.81% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 68,625 shares of company stock worth $11,445,375 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc is a global online travel company that operates a portfolio of consumer brands and technology platforms that facilitate the search for and booking of travel services. The company's businesses focus on accommodations, transportation and related travel services through consumer-facing websites and apps as well as partner distribution channels. Booking Holdings was originally founded as Priceline in the late 1990s and adopted the Booking Holdings name in 2018; it is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

Its core offerings include online reservations for hotels, vacation rentals and other lodging; flight and car rental search and booking; and ancillary services that support travel planning and on-property experiences.

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