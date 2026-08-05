MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Raises Stock Position in Intel Corporation $INTC

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 128.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,552 shares of the chip maker's stock after purchasing an additional 21,691 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB's holdings in Intel were worth $5,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 593,043 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $21,883,000 after buying an additional 86,189 shares during the last quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Heritage Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Intel by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 255,261 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $9,419,000 after purchasing an additional 13,858 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on INTC. Bank of America reissued a "buy" rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Arete Research boosted their price objective on Intel from $20.40 to $99.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Intel from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $107.93.

View Our Latest Report on Intel

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $100.86 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $112.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.62. Intel Corporation has a 52 week low of $19.60 and a 52 week high of $142.35. The stock has a market cap of $508.74 billion, a PE ratio of -47.80 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.21. Intel had a positive return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 19.79%.The firm had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.380-0.380 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

More Intel News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Further Reading

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