MasTec, Inc. $MTZ Shares Acquired by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ - Free Report) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,387 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 11,193 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned about 0.11% of MasTec worth $27,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTZ. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MasTec by 32.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the construction company's stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in MasTec during the second quarter worth $271,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in MasTec by 105.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 355 shares of the construction company's stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MasTec by 793.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the construction company's stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company's stock.

MasTec Price Performance

Shares of MTZ opened at $263.51 on Friday. MasTec, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.08 and a 12 month high of $441.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $365.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $333.18. The company has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.03 and a beta of 1.77.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.01). MasTec had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. MasTec has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.980-2.980 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 9.300-9.300 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Key MasTec News

Here are the key news stories impacting MasTec this week:

Positive Sentiment: MasTec reported second-quarter revenue of $4.37 billion, up 23.4% year over year and above the approximately $4.30 billion consensus estimate. EPS increased to $2.22 from $1.49 a year earlier. Management also highlighted broad-based growth, margin expansion and backlog development. MasTec Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results and Updates Full Year 2026 Financial Guidance

MasTec reported second-quarter revenue of $4.37 billion, up 23.4% year over year and above the approximately $4.30 billion consensus estimate. EPS increased to $2.22 from $1.49 a year earlier. Management also highlighted broad-based growth, margin expansion and backlog development. Positive Sentiment: The company’s adjusted EBITDA margin improved by 100 basis points, while third-quarter guidance calls for $4.9 billion in revenue and $2.98 EPS. Full-year 2026 guidance of $18.2 billion in revenue and $9.30 EPS is above current analyst consensus. MasTec 2026 Q2 Results Presentation

The company’s adjusted EBITDA margin improved by 100 basis points, while third-quarter guidance calls for $4.9 billion in revenue and $2.98 EPS. Full-year 2026 guidance of $18.2 billion in revenue and $9.30 EPS is above current analyst consensus. Neutral Sentiment: MasTec appointed Alex Spiro to its board. His experience advising large companies on governance, regulatory and strategic matters may support the company’s oversight, but the appointment is unlikely to materially affect near-term earnings. MasTec Announces Alex Spiro Board Appointment

MasTec appointed Alex Spiro to its board. His experience advising large companies on governance, regulatory and strategic matters may support the company’s oversight, but the appointment is unlikely to materially affect near-term earnings. Negative Sentiment: The earnings result was mixed: EPS narrowly missed the broader consensus estimate of $2.23, even though it exceeded the Zacks estimate of $2.19. Investors appear to be looking beyond the headline revenue beat and questioning the quality or sustainability of the outlook. MasTec Q2 Key Metrics

The earnings result was mixed: EPS narrowly missed the broader consensus estimate of $2.23, even though it exceeded the Zacks estimate of $2.19. Investors appear to be looking beyond the headline revenue beat and questioning the quality or sustainability of the outlook. Negative Sentiment: Market coverage characterized the updated guidance as a cut relative to prior expectations, overshadowing the record quarter. This concern about forward growth expectations appears to be the primary reason MTZ moved lower despite year-over-year gains and guidance above consensus. MasTec Falls After Guidance Cut

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on MTZ shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $420.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of MasTec in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $480.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research raised shares of MasTec from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley Financial reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of MasTec in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $545.00 to $581.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $461.74.

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Insider Transactions at MasTec

In related news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.00, for a total value of $1,251,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 30,646 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,779,382. This trade represents a 8.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 6,500 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total transaction of $2,412,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,014,574.72. This represents a 37.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 21.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc is a diversified infrastructure construction company that provides engineering, fabrication, installation and maintenance services across a broad range of end markets. Its principal activities encompass the development of communications networks, oil and gas pipeline systems, electrical transmission and distribution facilities, industrial installations and renewable energy projects.

The company traces its roots to a small cable installation operation in Miami and has grown through a series of strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest infrastructure contractors in North America.

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