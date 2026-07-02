MasTec, Inc. $MTZ Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ - Free Report) by 69.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,707 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.'s holdings in MasTec were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 372.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 105.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 355 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 39.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 319 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 314 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.00, for a total value of $1,251,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 30,646 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,779,382. This trade represents a 8.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 6,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total value of $2,412,605.00. Following the sale, the director owned 10,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,014,574.72. The trade was a 37.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company's stock.

MasTec Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $391.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a PE ratio of 68.53 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $387.96 and a 200-day moving average of $314.55. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $160.08 and a one year high of $441.43.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.47 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 2.94%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. MasTec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.790-8.790 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MTZ shares. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of MasTec in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of MasTec in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $493.00 price objective on shares of MasTec in a report on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on MasTec from $348.00 to $473.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on MasTec from $428.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $459.28.

View Our Latest Report on MTZ

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc is a diversified infrastructure construction company that provides engineering, fabrication, installation and maintenance services across a broad range of end markets. Its principal activities encompass the development of communications networks, oil and gas pipeline systems, electrical transmission and distribution facilities, industrial installations and renewable energy projects.

The company traces its roots to a small cable installation operation in Miami and has grown through a series of strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest infrastructure contractors in North America.

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