Mastercard Incorporated $MA Holdings Raised by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,111 shares of the credit services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 10,520 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC's holdings in Mastercard were worth $61,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 250.0% in the third quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 56 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 50.0% during the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 57 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Dagco Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 66 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company's stock.

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Mastercard Stock Down 1.1%

MA stock opened at $495.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $441.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.76. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $480.50 and a 1 year high of $601.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $506.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $534.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 212.96% and a net margin of 45.88%.The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.73 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Mastercard's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.14%.

Key Mastercard News

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MA. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Mastercard from $656.00 to $629.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Macquarie Infrastructure boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Mastercard from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $735.00 to $675.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $611.00 to $590.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $657.07.

View Our Latest Report on MA

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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