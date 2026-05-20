Mastercard Incorporated $MA Position Reduced by Marathon Asset Management Ltd

Marathon Asset Management Ltd cut its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,456 shares of the credit services provider's stock after selling 5,441 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 1.5% of Marathon Asset Management Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Marathon Asset Management Ltd's holdings in Mastercard were worth $38,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 20.0% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 108 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% in the third quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 1,348 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.2% in the third quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 50.0% in the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 57 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Raymond James Financial set a $609.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Dbs Bank raised shares of Mastercard to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Mastercard from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $685.00 to $655.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $656.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Mastercard

Key Mastercard News

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA opened at $499.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $441.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.76. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $502.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $530.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $480.50 and a twelve month high of $601.77.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.88% and a return on equity of 212.96%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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