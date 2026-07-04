Mastercard Incorporated $MA Shares Acquired by Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A.

Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. boosted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 44.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,133 shares of the credit services provider's stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A.'s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 108 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 1,717 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 590 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company's stock.

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Mastercard Price Performance

NYSE MA opened at $539.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $497.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $518.96. The company has a market cap of $476.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.73. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $464.52 and a 1 year high of $601.77.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 212.96% and a net margin of 45.88%.The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.73 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.61 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Mastercard's dividend payout ratio is 20.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $656.00 to $629.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Mastercard from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on Mastercard from $730.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $653.81.

Read Our Latest Report on MA

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 1,977 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.73, for a total transaction of $1,047,276.21. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 16,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,702,934.17. The trade was a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company's stock.

Mastercard News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

Further Reading

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