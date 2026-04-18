Mastercard Incorporated $MA Shares Acquired by Ninety One SA Pty Ltd

Ninety One SA Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 70.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,965 shares of the credit services provider's stock after buying an additional 13,653 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 0.8% of Ninety One SA Pty Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Ninety One SA Pty Ltd's holdings in Mastercard were worth $18,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Mastercard by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,580,374 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $20,807,283,000 after acquiring an additional 997,536 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,431,340 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $45,181,341,000 after purchasing an additional 955,533 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 792.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 865,523 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $494,110,000 after purchasing an additional 768,514 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,347,834 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $5,885,944,000 after purchasing an additional 629,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth $245,980,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company's stock.

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Mastercard News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point raised Mastercard from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their target price for the company from $620.00 to $735.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Daiwa Securities Group set a $610.00 price target on Mastercard and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $656.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Mastercard from $660.00 to $668.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $662.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MA

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA stock opened at $521.56 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $509.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $540.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $480.50 and a 1 year high of $601.77. The firm has a market cap of $465.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.83.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.80 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 203.92% and a net margin of 45.65%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.82 EPS. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Mastercard's payout ratio is currently 21.07%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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