Mastercard Incorporated $MA Shares Acquired by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,236,730 shares of the credit services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 25,216 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 1.5% of Ninety One UK Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.14% of Mastercard worth $706,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,431,340 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $45,181,341,000 after acquiring an additional 955,533 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,580,374 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $20,807,283,000 after buying an additional 997,536 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.5% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,347,834 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $5,885,944,000 after buying an additional 629,941 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.2% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,806,887 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $3,303,015,000 after buying an additional 235,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,658,547 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $3,218,638,000 after buying an additional 339,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company's stock.

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Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $521.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $465.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.83. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $480.50 and a 12-month high of $601.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $509.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $540.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.65% and a return on equity of 203.92%. The company's revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Mastercard's payout ratio is presently 21.07%.

Key Stories Impacting Mastercard

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Macquarie Infrastructure lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Evercore reiterated a "negative" rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $739.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $685.00 to $655.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Mastercard from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $600.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $662.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Mastercard

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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