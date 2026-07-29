Mastercard Incorporated $MA Shares Bought by Atreides Management LP

Atreides Management LP grew its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,604 shares of the credit services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the quarter. Atreides Management LP's holdings in Mastercard were worth $24,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,548 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 947 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 677,204 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $380,548,000 after acquiring an additional 178,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth about $431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company's stock.

Get Mastercard alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on MA. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Mastercard from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $605.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $640.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $653.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MA

Key Stories Impacting Mastercard

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Positive Sentiment: Mastercard enters its second-quarter report with favorable earnings momentum. Zacks’ Earnings ESP points to potential for an earnings beat, following the prior quarter’s $4.60 adjusted EPS, which exceeded consensus, and 15.8% year-over-year revenue growth. Mastercard Nears Q2 Earnings With Beat Potential

Mastercard enters its second-quarter report with favorable earnings momentum. Zacks’ Earnings ESP points to potential for an earnings beat, following the prior quarter’s $4.60 adjusted EPS, which exceeded consensus, and 15.8% year-over-year revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street’s focus is on payment volume, cross-border activity, consumer spending and operating trends in the quarter ended June 2026. Strong results or upbeat guidance could reinforce the stock’s recent strength and premium valuation. Visa and Mastercard Earnings: How Quarterly Estimates Have Evolved

Wall Street’s focus is on payment volume, cross-border activity, consumer spending and operating trends in the quarter ended June 2026. Strong results or upbeat guidance could reinforce the stock’s recent strength and premium valuation. Positive Sentiment: Mastercard and the National Bank of Egypt launched a U.S.-dollar corporate debit card for large businesses and small and midsize companies. The product expands Mastercard’s cross-border payments reach, though its near-term financial effect is likely modest. Mastercard and NBE Introduce USD Corporate Debit Card in Egypt

Mastercard and the National Bank of Egypt launched a U.S.-dollar corporate debit card for large businesses and small and midsize companies. The product expands Mastercard’s cross-border payments reach, though its near-term financial effect is likely modest. Neutral Sentiment: Reports highlight Mastercard’s efforts to strengthen scam defenses and the possibility of selling Vocalink. Better fraud protection could support trust and payments volume, while a Vocalink transaction could unlock value but may also change the company’s strategic profile. Mastercard Bolsters Scam Defense

Reports highlight Mastercard’s efforts to strengthen scam defenses and the possibility of selling Vocalink. Better fraud protection could support trust and payments volume, while a Vocalink transaction could unlock value but may also change the company’s strategic profile. Negative Sentiment: Investors are weighing regulatory risks and increasing competition in digital payments, including stablecoin-based payment services and card issuance. These trends could pressure pricing or reduce Mastercard’s role in some transactions if adoption accelerates. Stablecoin Banking Competition Expands Beyond Settlement

Mastercard Trading Up 2.0%

MA opened at $562.96 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $510.49 and its 200-day moving average is $514.32. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $464.52 and a 52-week high of $601.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.73.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.88% and a return on equity of 212.96%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.73 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Mastercard's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,322 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,793,880. This trade represents a 5.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 1,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.73, for a total transaction of $1,047,276.21. Following the transaction, the insider owned 16,429 shares in the company, valued at $8,702,934.17. This trade represents a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,005 shares of company stock valued at $3,689,976. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Mastercard, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Mastercard wasn't on the list.

While Mastercard currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here