Mastercard Incorporated $MA Shares Purchased by XXEC Inc.

XXEC Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 478.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,321 shares of the credit services provider's stock after buying an additional 86,299 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 11.4% of XXEC Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. XXEC Inc.'s holdings in Mastercard were worth $57,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its position in Mastercard by 8.5% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,548 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 6.5% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 947 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 35.8% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 677,204 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $380,548,000 after buying an additional 178,387 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth $431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Mastercard

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Mastercard Stock Up 0.7%

Mastercard stock opened at $513.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $464.52 and a twelve month high of $601.77. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $496.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $519.34.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 212.96% and a net margin of 45.88%.The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.73 earnings per share. Mastercard's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Mastercard's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MA. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Mastercard from $730.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Weiss Ratings cut Mastercard from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $631.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $653.81.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MA

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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