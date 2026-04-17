Mastercard Incorporated $MA Shares Sold by Fisher Funds Management LTD

Fisher Funds Management LTD cut its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,303 shares of the credit services provider's stock after selling 16,645 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 2.6% of Fisher Funds Management LTD's holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Fisher Funds Management LTD's holdings in Mastercard were worth $101,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MA. Robbins Farley grew its stake in Mastercard by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 54 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 841 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management grew its stake in Mastercard by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 1,817 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 108 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on MA. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on Mastercard from $707.00 to $631.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $685.00 target price on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Loop Capital began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $631.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $662.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MA

Mastercard Trading Down 0.2%

MA opened at $518.87 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $480.50 and a one year high of $601.77. The company has a market cap of $462.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $510.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $540.52.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.52. Mastercard had a return on equity of 203.92% and a net margin of 45.65%.The business had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.82 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Mastercard's dividend payout ratio is presently 21.07%.

Key Mastercard News

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citigroup raised its price target on MA to $675, a bullish analyst signal that can support longer‑term upside and positive sentiment among growth investors. Read More.

Citigroup raised its price target on MA to $675, a bullish analyst signal that can support longer‑term upside and positive sentiment among growth investors. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Mastercard struck a decade‑long digital transformation deal with Nedbank covering SADC, which strengthens regional issuer/merchant relationships and can drive volume growth in Africa over the next several years. Read More.

Mastercard struck a decade‑long digital transformation deal with Nedbank covering SADC, which strengthens regional issuer/merchant relationships and can drive volume growth in Africa over the next several years. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Partnerships and product launches expand addressable markets: Mastercard is enabling AI‑agent payments via a tie‑up with lobster.cash and has a new Canadian co‑branded card with first‑class travel perks; both moves broaden use cases and premium card revenue potential. Read More. | Read More.

Partnerships and product launches expand addressable markets: Mastercard is enabling AI‑agent payments via a tie‑up with lobster.cash and has a new Canadian co‑branded card with first‑class travel perks; both moves broaden use cases and premium card revenue potential. Read More. | Read More. Positive Sentiment: Mastercard and FinVolution launched the Luvit Card in the Philippines to expand digital credit access—another geographic product rollout that can add transactional volume and fee income. Read More.

Mastercard and FinVolution launched the Luvit Card in the Philippines to expand digital credit access—another geographic product rollout that can add transactional volume and fee income. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Visa and Mastercard reached settlements in merchant litigation, removing a legal overhang; settlement terms will determine the ultimate financial impact but the resolution reduces uncertainty. Read More.

Visa and Mastercard reached settlements in merchant litigation, removing a legal overhang; settlement terms will determine the ultimate financial impact but the resolution reduces uncertainty. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and earnings commentary remains constructive: Zacks highlights Mastercard’s strong surprise history and positions MA as likely to beat again, which supports expectations but is not new positive news. Read More.

Analyst and earnings commentary remains constructive: Zacks highlights Mastercard’s strong surprise history and positions MA as likely to beat again, which supports expectations but is not new positive news. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary (Morgan Stanley inclusion in a market‑rally list) and macro data (weekly jobless claims) provide context for consumer spending trends that indirectly affect card volumes—beneficial if the macro environment holds. Read More. | Read More.

Market commentary (Morgan Stanley inclusion in a market‑rally list) and macro data (weekly jobless claims) provide context for consumer spending trends that indirectly affect card volumes—beneficial if the macro environment holds. Read More. | Read More. Negative Sentiment: Investor concerns over emerging technologies and related execution/competitive risks have pressured the stock, driving short‑term selling despite the company’s fundamentals and growth initiatives. Read More.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Mastercard, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Mastercard wasn't on the list.

While Mastercard currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here