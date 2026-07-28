Mastercard Incorporated $MA Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 635,116 shares of the credit services provider's stock after selling 163,797 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.07% of Mastercard worth $317,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 820.0% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 46 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Strive Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hyposwiss Advisors SA acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. First Pacific Financial lifted its position in Mastercard by 113.8% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 62 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Mastercard

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Positive Sentiment: Scam-prevention initiatives could support growth and trust. Mastercard is strengthening its defenses against scams, a move that may improve consumer confidence, reinforce relationships with financial institutions and support the value of its payment network. Mastercard bolsters scam defense

Mastercard is strengthening its defenses against scams, a move that may improve consumer confidence, reinforce relationships with financial institutions and support the value of its payment network. Positive Sentiment: Potential Vocalink sale is drawing investor attention. A possible sale of Vocalink could allow Mastercard to monetize an asset and sharpen its strategic focus, although the financial impact will depend on transaction terms and execution. The company’s recent earnings momentum is another supportive factor for shareholders. Potential Vocalink Sale and Earnings Momentum

A possible sale of Vocalink could allow Mastercard to monetize an asset and sharpen its strategic focus, although the financial impact will depend on transaction terms and execution. The company’s recent earnings momentum is another supportive factor for shareholders. Positive Sentiment: Expectations remain constructive ahead of earnings. Analysts’ estimates for Mastercard’s June 2026 quarter and key operating metrics are being closely monitored. The upcoming report is expected to provide insight into payment volumes, cross-border activity and consumer spending. Mastercard Q2 earnings estimates

Analysts’ estimates for Mastercard’s June 2026 quarter and key operating metrics are being closely monitored. The upcoming report is expected to provide insight into payment volumes, cross-border activity and consumer spending. Neutral Sentiment: Visa and Mastercard earnings will offer an industry read-through. Investors are watching both companies’ results for evidence of the health of consumer spending and cross-border transactions, which could create volatility for MA depending on the reported trends. Visa and Mastercard earnings estimates

Investors are watching both companies’ results for evidence of the health of consumer spending and cross-border transactions, which could create volatility for MA depending on the reported trends. Neutral Sentiment: Mastercard launched a U.S.-dollar corporate debit card with Egypt’s National Bank, expanding its commercial-payments presence in the region. Egypt corporate debit card launch

Mastercard launched a U.S.-dollar corporate debit card with Egypt’s National Bank, expanding its commercial-payments presence in the region. Negative Sentiment: Truist issued a pessimistic forecast for MA shares. The bearish outlook presents a counterweight to the positive earnings expectations and could limit upside if Mastercard’s results or guidance disappoint. Truist forecast for Mastercard

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on MA. Loop Capital restated a "buy" rating and issued a $631.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Mastercard from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $735.00 to $675.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $640.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $653.65.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MA

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 200 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,793,880. The trade was a 5.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 1,977 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.73, for a total transaction of $1,047,276.21. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 16,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,702,934.17. This trade represents a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,005 shares of company stock valued at $3,689,976. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Mastercard stock opened at $551.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $487.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.73. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $464.52 and a 12 month high of $601.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock's 50-day moving average is $509.21 and its 200-day moving average is $514.44.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 212.96% and a net margin of 45.88%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Mastercard's payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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