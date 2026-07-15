MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH Buys 5,280 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. $WM

MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH raised its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM - Free Report) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,311 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares during the period. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH's holdings in Waste Management were worth $6,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudson Canyon Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Canyon Capital Management now owns 8,907 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 79.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its position in Waste Management by 22.6% in the first quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 2,836 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 7.5% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upgraded shares of Waste Management from a "hold" rating to an "outperformer" rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Waste Management from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Waste Management from $273.00 to $268.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Waste Management from $263.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $256.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on WM

Waste Management Stock Down 1.0%

WM opened at $234.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $94.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $221.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.18. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.11 and a twelve month high of $248.13.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 31.90%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.945 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Waste Management's payout ratio is 54.70%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc NYSE: WM is a leading provider of integrated waste management and environmental services in North America. The company offers end-to-end solutions that span collection, transfer, disposal and recycling, along with landfill operations and related infrastructure. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Waste Management serves a broad customer base that includes residential, commercial, industrial and municipal clients.

Core services include curbside and commercial waste collection, roll-off and temporary container services, materials recovery and recycling, and engineered landfill disposal.

See Also

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