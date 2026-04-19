MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH Cuts Stake in Blackstone Inc. $BX

MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH lowered its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX - Free Report) by 62.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,856 shares of the asset manager's stock after selling 11,224 shares during the quarter. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH's holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BX. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Strive Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company's stock.

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Blackstone Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE BX opened at $129.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.73 and a twelve month high of $190.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.74. The stock's 50 day moving average is $117.14 and its 200 day moving average is $139.58.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. Blackstone had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 20.89%.The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This is a boost from Blackstone's previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. Blackstone's dividend payout ratio is presently 153.61%.

Key Headlines Impacting Blackstone

Here are the key news stories impacting Blackstone this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target on BX to $142 (from $122) while keeping a neutral rating — the raise signals incremental confidence in Blackstone’s near-term earnings/cash‑flow outlook and provides upside to the stock. MarketScreener: JPMorgan adjusts price target on Blackstone

JPMorgan raised its price target on BX to $142 (from $122) while keeping a neutral rating — the raise signals incremental confidence in Blackstone’s near-term earnings/cash‑flow outlook and provides upside to the stock. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and previews (Zacks/Yahoo) expect Blackstone to report growing earnings next week and highlight factors that increase the likelihood of an earnings beat — stronger fee-related revenue and realized gains from investments. Earnings momentum is a primary driver for BX’s near‑term move. Yahoo: Blackstone earnings expected to grow

Analysts and previews (Zacks/Yahoo) expect Blackstone to report growing earnings next week and highlight factors that increase the likelihood of an earnings beat — stronger fee-related revenue and realized gains from investments. Earnings momentum is a primary driver for BX’s near‑term move. Positive Sentiment: Blackstone shares rose after several major banks and asset managers reported better-than-expected Q1 results, which lifted sentiment across the alternatives/asset-management group and benefited BX as a large, diversified manager. Yahoo: Why Blackstone stock is trading up

Blackstone shares rose after several major banks and asset managers reported better-than-expected Q1 results, which lifted sentiment across the alternatives/asset-management group and benefited BX as a large, diversified manager. Neutral Sentiment: Comparative valuation pieces (IX vs. BX) are drawing investor attention to relative value in the alternatives space; these analyses may shift some flows but don’t change Blackstone’s fundamentals immediately. Watch headlines comparing Orix (IX) and BX for possible rotation. Yahoo: IX or BX — Which is the better value?

Comparative valuation pieces (IX vs. BX) are drawing investor attention to relative value in the alternatives space; these analyses may shift some flows but don’t change Blackstone’s fundamentals immediately. Watch headlines comparing Orix (IX) and BX for possible rotation. Neutral Sentiment: Industry commentary on peers (e.g., TPG) highlights sector volatility and valuation re-pricing; useful context but not an immediate negative for BX. Investors should focus on Blackstone’s own earnings and fee-related revenue. MarketBeat: TPG and alternatives industry review

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, major shareholder Holdings Iv Gp Mana Blackstone bought 2,868,069 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $75,000,004.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 18,628,295 shares of the company's stock, valued at $487,129,914.25. The trade was a 18.20% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 7,477,504 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total value of $26,246,039.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 25,832 shares in the company, valued at $90,670.32. This trade represents a 99.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $171.00 to $137.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a report on Friday, January 30th. Oppenheimer upgraded Blackstone from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Blackstone from $158.00 to $122.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their target price on Blackstone from $158.00 to $138.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $156.45.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BX

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc NYSE: BX is a global investment firm focused on alternative asset management. Founded in 1985 by Stephen A. Schwarzman and Peter G. Peterson and headquartered in New York City, the firm organizes and manages investment vehicles that acquire and operate businesses, real estate and credit investments, as well as provide hedge fund solutions and other alternative strategies for institutional and individual investors.

Blackstone's business is organized around several principal investment platforms.

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