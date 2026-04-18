MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH Grows Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH boosted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,535 shares of the credit services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 1.1% of MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH's holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH's holdings in Mastercard were worth $11,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. State Street Corp grew its stake in Mastercard by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,580,374 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $20,807,283,000 after acquiring an additional 997,536 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,431,340 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $45,181,341,000 after acquiring an additional 955,533 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Mastercard by 792.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 865,523 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $494,110,000 after acquiring an additional 768,514 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Mastercard by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,347,834 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $5,885,944,000 after acquiring an additional 629,941 shares during the period. Finally, Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,980,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Mastercard Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $521.56 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $480.50 and a 52-week high of $601.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $509.92 and a 200-day moving average of $540.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.52. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.65% and a return on equity of 203.92%. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.82 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Mastercard's payout ratio is currently 21.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $685.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mastercard from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $707.00 to $631.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Compass Point raised shares of Mastercard from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $620.00 to $735.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $662.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MA

Key Stories Impacting Mastercard

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

See Also

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