Materion Corporation $MTRN Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its position in Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN - Free Report) by 39.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,694 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 9,700 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.07% of Materion worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in Materion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Materion by 182.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Materion during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Materion during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Materion during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTRN. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Materion from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Materion from $223.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $237.00.

View Our Latest Report on Materion

Materion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTRN opened at $211.84 on Friday. Materion Corporation has a twelve month low of $100.00 and a twelve month high of $298.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $246.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.88 and a beta of 1.03.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $261.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $479.03 million. Materion had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business's revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Materion Corporation will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Materion Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Materion's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.85%.

Materion Profile

Materion Corporation NYSE: MTRN is a global supplier of advanced materials and precision-engineered solutions. The company develops and manufactures high-performance alloys, engineered clad and composite materials, precision thin film products, and advanced optical and electronic materials. Materion's offerings address critical performance requirements for industries where material properties such as strength, wear resistance, conductivity and optical clarity are paramount.

Materion's core businesses include beryllium and beryllium composites for aerospace and defense platforms, nickel- and copper-based specialty alloys for industrial and medical applications, optical coatings and substrates for scientific instrumentation, and electronic materials used in semiconductor production.

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