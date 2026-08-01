Materion Corporation $MTRN Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC trimmed its position in shares of Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN - Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 334,337 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 26,158 shares during the quarter. Materion makes up about 0.6% of Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 1.61% of Materion worth $48,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Materion by 8.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,569 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $17,151,000 after buying an additional 9,441 shares during the period. Amundi raised its position in shares of Materion by 33.6% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 3,825 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Materion by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Materion by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,612 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $3,560,000 after buying an additional 4,926 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Materion by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,919 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Materion alerts: Sign Up

Materion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTRN opened at $211.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Materion Corporation has a 52 week low of $100.00 and a 52 week high of $298.87.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. Materion had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $261.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Materion Corporation will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Materion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Materion's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTRN shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Materion from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Materion from $223.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $237.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTRN

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation NYSE: MTRN is a global supplier of advanced materials and precision-engineered solutions. The company develops and manufactures high-performance alloys, engineered clad and composite materials, precision thin film products, and advanced optical and electronic materials. Materion's offerings address critical performance requirements for industries where material properties such as strength, wear resistance, conductivity and optical clarity are paramount.

Materion's core businesses include beryllium and beryllium composites for aerospace and defense platforms, nickel- and copper-based specialty alloys for industrial and medical applications, optical coatings and substrates for scientific instrumentation, and electronic materials used in semiconductor production.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Materion, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Materion wasn't on the list.

While Materion currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here