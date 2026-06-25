Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Cuts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,226 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 3,631 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 5.5% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC's holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $34,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ring Mountain Capital LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Ring Mountain Capital LLC now owns 3,554 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. now owns 1,589 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. HRC Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. HRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Certior Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Certior Financial Group LLC now owns 919 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC set a $400.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Pivotal Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $470.00 target price (up from $420.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $376.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GOOG

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,475 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $2,077,531.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $387,061.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,941.03. This represents a 41.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 160,516 shares of company stock worth $7,344,604 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $344.91 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.56 and a twelve month high of $404.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.22. The stock's 50 day moving average is $366.09 and its 200 day moving average is $331.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $2.43. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%.The business had revenue of $109.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $106.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. This is a boost from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Alphabet's payout ratio is presently 6.71%.

Key Headlines Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Alphabet will replace Verizon in the Dow, a move that can trigger index-related buying and highlights the company’s importance in large-cap tech. WSJ article

Alphabet will replace Verizon in the Dow, a move that can trigger index-related buying and highlights the company’s importance in large-cap tech. Positive Sentiment: Analysts continue to point to Alphabet’s strong AI and cloud position, including rapid Google Cloud growth and rising enterprise demand for AI infrastructure. Zacks article

Analysts continue to point to Alphabet’s strong AI and cloud position, including rapid Google Cloud growth and rising enterprise demand for AI infrastructure. Neutral Sentiment: YouTube settled a youth mental health lawsuit ahead of a broader social media trial, removing one legal overhang but not changing the core investment story. Reuters article

YouTube settled a youth mental health lawsuit ahead of a broader social media trial, removing one legal overhang but not changing the core investment story. Negative Sentiment: Several reports say key Gemini researchers are leaving Google for rivals like Anthropic, reinforcing investor concerns about AI talent retention. TechCrunch article

Several reports say key Gemini researchers are leaving Google for rivals like Anthropic, reinforcing investor concerns about AI talent retention. Negative Sentiment: Google reportedly delayed the Gemini 3.5 Pro release to July, which may raise questions about execution in the AI race. TipRanks article

Google reportedly delayed the Gemini 3.5 Pro release to July, which may raise questions about execution in the AI race. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary also points to broader pressure on Alphabet from an AI selloff and worries that Google’s core search dominance could face more competition in the AI era. CNBC article

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report).

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