Mattson Financial Services LLC Buys 12,741 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Mattson Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 485.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,365 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after buying an additional 12,741 shares during the quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC's holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $2,919,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 837 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. United Bank grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 1,519 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 205.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 906 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. Citic Securities dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on ServiceNow from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded ServiceNow from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $141.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ServiceNow

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total value of $130,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 44,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,919,243.90. The trade was a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 8,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $799,859.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 29,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,645,977.60. The trade was a 23.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 28,071 shares of company stock valued at $2,529,956 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting ServiceNow

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $103.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.23 billion, a PE ratio of 61.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.24 and a twelve month high of $211.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.17.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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