Maverick Capital Ltd. Acquires 745 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI - Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,894 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of MercadoLibre worth $46,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 760 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 602 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 170 shares of the company's stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MELI. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $2,150.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,600.00 to $2,450.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research raised shares of MercadoLibre from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,780.00 to $2,380.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lowered their target price for the company from $2,800.00 to $2,600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $2,258.67.

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MercadoLibre Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,819.74 on Tuesday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,495.00 and a 12 month high of $2,548.50. The firm has a market cap of $92.26 billion, a PE ratio of 48.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,710.62 and a 200-day moving average of $1,810.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $8.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.75 by ($0.52). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.74 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 41 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin purchased 600 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,655.93 per share, with a total value of $993,558.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,867,505.15. This trade represents a 12.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates an integrated e-commerce and fintech ecosystem serving consumers and businesses across Latin America. The company provides an online marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for a wide range of goods and services, supported by tools for merchants, advertising, and classifieds. Over time MercadoLibre has expanded beyond its marketplace roots into complementary areas that support digital commerce end to end.

Key offerings include its marketplace platform and a suite of logistics and payment services.

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