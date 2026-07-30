Maverick Capital Ltd. Sells 80,901 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. $ASO

Maverick Capital Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO - Free Report) by 90.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,205 shares of the company's stock after selling 80,901 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.'s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ASO. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,788 shares of the company's stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the company's stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,599 shares of the company's stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,464 shares of the company's stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,721 shares of the company's stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter.

Get ASO alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Stephens assumed coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $58.53.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ASO

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

Shares of ASO stock opened at $49.05 on Thursday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.29 and a 1 year high of $62.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm's 50 day moving average is $49.55 and its 200-day moving average is $53.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.05.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Academy Sports and Outdoors's revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Academy Sports and Outdoors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. Academy Sports and Outdoors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.56%.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors is a leading specialty retailer of sporting goods and outdoor gear, operating more than 260 stores across the United States. Headquartered in Katy, Texas, the company offers a broad assortment of merchandise spanning athletic footwear and apparel, team sports equipment, camping and outdoor recreation products, hunting and fishing supplies, and fitness accessories. In addition to its brick-and-mortar footprint, Academy serves customers through its e-commerce platform, offering online ordering, in-store pickup, and home delivery options.

The company's product portfolio includes seasonal and year-round categories designed to meet the needs of both casual enthusiasts and serious athletes.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Academy Sports and Outdoors, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Academy Sports and Outdoors wasn't on the list.

While Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here