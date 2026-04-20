Mayar Capital Ltd. Has $9.51 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Mayar Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE - Free Report) by 155.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,200 shares of the footwear maker's stock after acquiring an additional 90,700 shares during the period. NIKE makes up 12.9% of Mayar Capital Ltd.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Mayar Capital Ltd.'s holdings in NIKE were worth $9,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 4.2% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the footwear maker's stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Spirepoint Private Client LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 0.4% during the third quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 36,140 shares of the footwear maker's stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the footwear maker's stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 8.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the footwear maker's stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 1.9% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,514 shares of the footwear maker's stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $46.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.45. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.09 and a 1 year high of $80.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.17. The stock has a market cap of $68.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The footwear maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. NIKE had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 4.84%.The business had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. NIKE's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.61%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.34 per share, with a total value of $173,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 41,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,893.48. The trade was a 10.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 11,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.44 per share, with a total value of $499,985.64. Following the acquisition, the director owned 55,074 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,340.56. The trade was a 27.21% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have bought 64,441 shares of company stock worth $2,734,204. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NIKE this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. CICC Research cut shares of NIKE from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Piper Sandler restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, April 10th. HSBC cut shares of NIKE from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $77.00 to $74.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $62.34.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NKE

NIKE Company Profile

Nike, Inc NYSE: NKE is a global designer, marketer and distributor of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories. Founded in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman and renamed Nike in 1971, the company is headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon. Nike develops and commercializes products across performance and lifestyle categories for sports including running, basketball, soccer and training, and is known for signature technologies and design-driven product lines.

The company markets products under several primary brands, including Nike, Jordan and Converse, and sells through a combination of wholesale relationships, branded retail stores and direct-to-consumer channels such as company-operated stores and digital platforms (e.g., Nike.com and mobile apps).

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