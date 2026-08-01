Maze Therapeutics, Inc. $MAZE Stake Reduced by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in shares of Maze Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAZE - Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,858,876 shares of the company's stock after selling 283,711 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 5.17% of Maze Therapeutics worth $85,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Maze Therapeutics by 128.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 646 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Maze Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Maze Therapeutics by 82.6% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Maze Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Maze Therapeutics by 947.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,907 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter.

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Maze Therapeutics Trading Down 2.6%

MAZE opened at $26.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 17.88, a quick ratio of 17.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.05. Maze Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.81 and a 1-year high of $53.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 2.14.

Maze Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MAZE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Maze Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Maze Therapeutics news, CMO Harold Bernstein sold 14,609 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $436,809.10. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 14,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,809.10. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Jason V. Coloma sold 34,501 shares of Maze Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total transaction of $1,034,339.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,337 shares in the company, valued at $699,643.26. The trade was a 59.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 141,470 shares of company stock valued at $3,902,714 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.30% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAZE. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Maze Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Maze Therapeutics from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Maze Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $66.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Maze Therapeutics

About Maze Therapeutics

Maze Therapeutics, Inc NASDAQ: MAZE is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics by leveraging insights from human genetics and genomics. The company applies advanced data analytics and proprietary platforms to identify targets with strong genetic validation, aiming to de‐risk early drug discovery and accelerate the development of medicines for patients with serious diseases. Maze's approach centers on translating naturally occurring human mutations into a deeper understanding of disease biology, with an emphasis on validating therapeutic hypotheses before advancing into the clinic.

Since its inception, Maze has assembled a diversified pipeline of programs across metabolic, immunological and other therapeutic areas.

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