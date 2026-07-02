McCormick & Company, Incorporated $MKC Shares Bought by Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC - Free Report) by 330.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 694,914 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 533,437 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned about 0.26% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $35,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 406 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 340.0% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 462 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Gavin Hattersley purchased 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.98 per share, for a total transaction of $105,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 2,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,959.88. This trade represents a 220.75% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company's stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 4.8%

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $52.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $44.82 and a 12-month high of $77.42. The business's 50 day moving average is $48.29 and its 200-day moving average is $57.67.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.91 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The firm's revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.130 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MKC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a "neutral" rating on the stock. Zacks Research raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $55.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $60.50.

View Our Latest Report on MKC

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated NYSE: MKC is a global leader in spices, seasonings and flavor solutions. Headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland, the company traces its origins to the late 19th century and has grown into a major manufacturer and marketer of branded and private‑label flavor products for consumer, industrial and foodservice markets.

McCormick's product portfolio includes pure spices and herbs, blended seasonings, marinades, rubs, sauces, extracts and specialty flavorings, along with ingredient systems and custom flavor development for manufacturers and foodservice operators.

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