McKesson Corporation $MCK is Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas' 5th Largest Position

Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas lowered its position in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK - Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,227 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,332 shares during the period. McKesson comprises approximately 1.6% of Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas' holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas' holdings in McKesson were worth $39,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,262 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Investment Research Partners LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research Partners LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company's stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in McKesson by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company's stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC raised its position in McKesson by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 111 shares of the company's stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the company's stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company's stock.

McKesson Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $890.23 on Thursday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $786.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $839.75. McKesson Corporation has a 52 week low of $637.00 and a 52 week high of $999.00. The stock has a market cap of $104.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.31.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $11.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $11.56 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $96.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $101.35 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.18% and a negative return on equity of 345.35%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.12 earnings per share. McKesson has set its FY 2027 guidance at 43.800-44.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that McKesson Corporation will post 44.28 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This is an increase from McKesson's previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. McKesson's dividend payout ratio is currently 8.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $1,050.00 to $925.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of McKesson from $1,040.00 to $1,000.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of McKesson from $925.00 to $812.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on McKesson from $1,012.00 to $989.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $962.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on McKesson

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Michele Lau sold 3,550 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $761.09, for a total value of $2,701,869.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,259.23. This represents a 52.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.27, for a total value of $513,953.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,592.36. The trade was a 23.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 28,748 shares of company stock worth $22,262,035 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation NYSE: MCK is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company's core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

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