Meadowbrook Advisors Group LLC Buys Shares of 5,599 Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Meadowbrook Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,599 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HFM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Oracle by 290.9% in the fourth quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson set a $325.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Oracle from $400.00 to $320.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Oracle from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a "mixed" rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $268.27.

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Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at $604,155.51. The trade was a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Oracle Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $184.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.65. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $188.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Oracle Corporation has a 12-month low of $134.57 and a 12-month high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $19.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.43% and a net margin of 25.37%.Oracle's revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.31%.

Trending Headlines about Oracle

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Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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