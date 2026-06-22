Meadowbrook Advisors Group LLC Makes New $2.85 Million Investment in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Meadowbrook Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,724 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $2,855,000. ExxonMobil comprises about 1.6% of Meadowbrook Advisors Group LLC's holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ExxonMobil by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 231,488 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $27,857,000 after purchasing an additional 14,233 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 5.6% during the third quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 166,547 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $18,778,000 after buying an additional 8,853 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExxonMobil in the third quarter worth about $1,240,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 9.0% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 410,046 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $46,233,000 after buying an additional 33,950 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,048,409 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $126,166,000 after acquiring an additional 23,668 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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ExxonMobil Stock Up 0.0%

NYSE XOM opened at $137.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.16. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 1 year low of $105.53 and a 1 year high of $176.41. The business's 50-day moving average is $149.98 and its 200 day moving average is $143.41.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.57%.ExxonMobil's revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. ExxonMobil's dividend payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded ExxonMobil from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of ExxonMobil in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BNP Paribas Exane set a $165.00 price objective on ExxonMobil and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on ExxonMobil from $186.00 to $182.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $165.70.

Read Our Latest Analysis on XOM

Key Headlines Impacting ExxonMobil

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

ExxonMobil Company Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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