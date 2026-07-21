Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Sells 15,336 Shares of NiCE $NICE

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lessened its stake in shares of NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE - Free Report) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,301 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 15,336 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of NiCE worth $4,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NICE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in NiCE by 50.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,715 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NiCE by 16.8% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,028,172 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $113,366,000 after acquiring an additional 148,113 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NiCE by 142.9% in the first quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 7,131 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NiCE by 1,637.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,578,940 shares of the technology company's stock worth $504,874,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NiCE by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the technology company's stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citizens Jmp cut their price target on shares of NiCE from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. DA Davidson raised shares of NiCE from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a "neutral" rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of NiCE in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of NiCE in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of NiCE in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $131.17.

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NiCE Price Performance

NICE stock opened at $101.34 on Tuesday. NiCE has a 12 month low of $83.10 and a 12 month high of $175.00. The firm's 50-day moving average is $92.86 and its 200 day moving average is $104.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.77.

NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $768.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $760.94 million. NiCE had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.87 EPS. NiCE has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.980-11.180 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.600-2.700 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NiCE will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NiCE Company Profile

NiCE Ltd is a global software provider specializing in solutions for customer engagement, financial crime prevention, public safety, workforce optimization and border security. Its product offerings include cloud-native and on-premises platforms that leverage advanced analytics, artificial intelligence and automation to help organizations enhance customer experiences, streamline operations and ensure regulatory compliance. NiCE’s portfolio addresses the needs of contact centers, financial institutions, government agencies and enterprises across a broad range of industries.

In customer engagement, NiCE delivers tools for omnichannel interaction management, real-time and historical analytics, workforce management, and quality management.

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