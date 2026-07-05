Medtronic PLC $MDT Holdings Cut by Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA

Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA reduced its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT - Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,776 shares of the medical technology company's stock after selling 18,150 shares during the period. Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA's holdings in Medtronic were worth $10,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDT. CSM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 13.2% in the third quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 285,260 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $27,169,000 after purchasing an additional 33,167 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 164.8% during the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 24,204 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 15,062 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 195,216 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $18,752,000 after buying an additional 25,527 shares in the last quarter. Ticino Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $2,049,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,775,234 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $939,009,000 after buying an additional 40,196 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore set a $106.00 price objective on Medtronic and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Medtronic from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $78.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $99.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on MDT

Medtronic Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $83.07 on Friday. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $73.31 and a 1 year high of $106.33. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $79.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.06. The company has a market cap of $106.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The medical technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business's revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Medtronic has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.900-6.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. This is a boost from Medtronic's previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. Medtronic's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.21%.

Medtronic News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Medtronic this week:

Positive Sentiment: Investors continue to reward Medtronic’s stronger-than-expected fiscal Q4 results and improved fiscal 2027 outlook, which included solid revenue growth and guidance that supports a more constructive growth narrative for the stock.

Investors continue to reward Medtronic’s stronger-than-expected fiscal Q4 results and improved fiscal 2027 outlook, which included solid revenue growth and guidance that supports a more constructive growth narrative for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Medtronic expanded its partnership with Retia Medical to distribute the Argos cardiac output monitor more broadly, supporting growth in high-acuity cardiovascular and critical-care markets and reinforcing the company’s expansion into higher-growth device categories. Article Title

Medtronic expanded its partnership with Retia Medical to distribute the Argos cardiac output monitor more broadly, supporting growth in high-acuity cardiovascular and critical-care markets and reinforcing the company’s expansion into higher-growth device categories. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains favorable, with recent coverage showing a “Moderate Buy” tone and several firms maintaining bullish ratings, which may be helping support the share price. Article Title

Analyst sentiment remains favorable, with recent coverage showing a “Moderate Buy” tone and several firms maintaining bullish ratings, which may be helping support the share price. Neutral Sentiment: Articles discussing why MDT is up since its last earnings report suggest the move may be a continuation of post-earnings buying rather than a reaction to a fresh catalyst, indicating momentum more than a new surprise. Article Title

Articles discussing why MDT is up since its last earnings report suggest the move may be a continuation of post-earnings buying rather than a reaction to a fresh catalyst, indicating momentum more than a new surprise. Neutral Sentiment: Medtronic has begun notifying people affected by a cyberattack, but the company said there is no evidence the accessed data was posted online and no impact to patient safety or core operations has been identified so far. Article Title

Medtronic has begun notifying people affected by a cyberattack, but the company said there is no evidence the accessed data was posted online and no impact to patient safety or core operations has been identified so far. Negative Sentiment: The cybersecurity incident still introduces headline risk and potential reputational or legal concerns, even though Medtronic says the event has not affected operations.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 4,189 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total value of $336,963.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 37,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,994,539.88. This trade represents a 10.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic's offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter‑defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

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