Medtronic PLC $MDT Shares Purchased by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT - Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 484,787 shares of the medical technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS's holdings in Medtronic were worth $46,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Medtronic by 2.6% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,234,550 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $117,579,000 after acquiring an additional 31,314 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 164.8% in the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 24,204 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 15,062 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 13.2% in the third quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 285,260 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $27,169,000 after acquiring an additional 33,167 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Medtronic by 65.8% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 138,278 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $13,170,000 after acquiring an additional 54,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Applied Finance Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at $1,308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 52,524 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.71, for a total transaction of $5,132,120.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 32,768 shares in the company, valued at $3,201,761.28. The trade was a 61.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Trading Down 3.2%

NYSE MDT opened at $82.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $105.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.75. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $79.93 and a one year high of $106.33. The firm's fifty day moving average is $90.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.53.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The medical technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 14.82%. Medtronic's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.620-5.660 EPS. Analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 27th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Medtronic's payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

Trending Headlines about Medtronic

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $103.00 to $95.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Medtronic from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $109.25.

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Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic's offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter‑defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

See Also

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