Medtronic PLC $MDT Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden decreased its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT - Free Report) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,729 shares of the medical technology company's stock after selling 57,400 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden's holdings in Medtronic were worth $25,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 410.7% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $78.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Medtronic from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Medtronic from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered Medtronic from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on Medtronic from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Medtronic

Medtronic Trading Up 0.0%

MDT opened at $80.28 on Friday. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $73.31 and a one year high of $106.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.58. The business's 50 day moving average price is $80.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The medical technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 13.20%.The company had revenue of $9.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Medtronic has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.900-6.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. This is a positive change from Medtronic's previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. Medtronic's payout ratio is currently 76.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Medtronic news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 4,189 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total transaction of $336,963.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 37,227 shares in the company, valued at $2,994,539.88. This represents a 10.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic's offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter‑defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

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