Meiji Yasuda America Inc Invests $5.91 Million in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Meiji Yasuda America Inc purchased a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 38,550 shares of the information technology services provider's stock, valued at approximately $5,905,000. ServiceNow accounts for 1.4% of Meiji Yasuda America Inc's holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $2,020,992,000. Cohen Klingenstein LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors boosted its position in ServiceNow by 411.7% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 47,955 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $7,218,000 after acquiring an additional 38,583 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 387.7% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 45,630 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $6,990,000 after acquiring an additional 36,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in ServiceNow by 385.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,599,397 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $398,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,440 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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ServiceNow Stock Down 2.9%

ServiceNow stock opened at $103.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.40, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.94. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.24 and a 1-year high of $211.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.17.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.75 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 12.59%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 8,927 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $799,859.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 29,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,645,977.60. This trade represents a 23.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul Fipps sold 1,048 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.51, for a total value of $103,238.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 12,072 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,189,212.72. This trade represents a 7.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,071 shares of company stock worth $2,529,956. Insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting ServiceNow

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on NOW. Wall Street Zen cut ServiceNow from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $195.00 to $145.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane raised ServiceNow from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. FBN Securities dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $160.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $141.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NOW

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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