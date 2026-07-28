MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI is Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA.'s Largest Position

Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI - Free Report) by 248.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,184 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 66,443 shares during the period. MercadoLibre accounts for 55.3% of Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. owned 0.18% of MercadoLibre worth $161,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squadra Investments Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 126.3% in the first quarter. Squadra Investments Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 202,930 shares of the company's stock valued at $350,870,000 after purchasing an additional 113,274 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.8% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 26,894 shares of the company's stock worth $46,500,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.6% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,794 shares of the company's stock worth $11,748,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth about $498,000. Finally, ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre by 470.6% in the 1st quarter. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at MercadoLibre

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin purchased 600 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,655.93 per share, with a total value of $993,558.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,355 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,867,505.15. This represents a 12.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on MELI shares. Zacks Research raised MercadoLibre from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,050.00 to $1,750.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,600.00 to $2,450.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,950.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $2,150.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $2,258.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre Trading Up 1.0%

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,819.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.35. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,495.00 and a 52-week high of $2,548.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,710.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,810.88.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $8.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $8.75 by ($0.52). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.74 EPS. MercadoLibre's revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 41 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates an integrated e-commerce and fintech ecosystem serving consumers and businesses across Latin America. The company provides an online marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for a wide range of goods and services, supported by tools for merchants, advertising, and classifieds. Over time MercadoLibre has expanded beyond its marketplace roots into complementary areas that support digital commerce end to end.

Key offerings include its marketplace platform and a suite of logistics and payment services.

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