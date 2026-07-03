MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI Shares Purchased by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI - Free Report) by 46.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,225 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $14,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,481,563 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,012,773,000 after purchasing an additional 164,120 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,225,031 shares of the company's stock worth $4,481,812,000 after buying an additional 408,939 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,740,129 shares of the company's stock worth $4,067,194,000 after buying an additional 22,659 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,725,125 shares of the company's stock worth $3,474,880,000 after buying an additional 118,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,583,071 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,188,718,000 after buying an additional 137,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company's stock.

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MercadoLibre Price Performance

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,763.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,676.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,833.13. The firm has a market cap of $89.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.35. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,495.00 and a 1-year high of $2,548.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $8.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $8.75 by ($0.52). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.74 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 40.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MELI. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $2,150.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $2,100.00 price target on MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Raymond James Financial set a $2,000.00 price objective on MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $1,900.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group lowered MercadoLibre from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $2,255.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MercadoLibre

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin acquired 600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,655.93 per share, for a total transaction of $993,558.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 5,355 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,867,505.15. This represents a 12.62% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting MercadoLibre

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About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates an integrated e-commerce and fintech ecosystem serving consumers and businesses across Latin America. The company provides an online marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for a wide range of goods and services, supported by tools for merchants, advertising, and classifieds. Over time MercadoLibre has expanded beyond its marketplace roots into complementary areas that support digital commerce end to end.

Key offerings include its marketplace platform and a suite of logistics and payment services.

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