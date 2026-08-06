Merchants Bancorp $MBIN Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN - Free Report) by 94.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,975 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 53,051 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.24% of Merchants Bancorp worth $4,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,201 shares of the company's stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 6,890 shares of the company's stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Numerai GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 24.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merchants Bancorp

In other news, Director Julia L. Kaercher sold 9,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $496,800.00. Following the sale, the director owned 727,103 shares in the company, valued at $40,136,085.60. The trade was a 1.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 44.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $55.55 on Thursday. Merchants Bancorp has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $56.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock's fifty day moving average is $49.42 and its 200-day moving average is $45.86.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $182.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.00 million. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 19.80%. Equities analysts anticipate that Merchants Bancorp will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Merchants Bancorp's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MBIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Research raised Merchants Bancorp from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued a "positive" rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered Merchants Bancorp from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merchants Bancorp currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $51.50.

View Our Latest Report on MBIN

Merchants Bancorp Profile

Merchants Bancorp NASDAQ: MBIN is the bank holding company for Merchants Bank, a regional financial institution headquartered in Buffalo, New York. Through its network of branches and digital platforms, the company offers a range of banking services across western and central New York. Merchants Bancorp operates as a full‐service commercial bank, serving small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, families and individuals in its core markets.

The company's primary activities include deposit taking, commercial and consumer lending, mortgage origination, and treasury management services.

See Also

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