Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $6.84 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP - Free Report) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,575 shares of the railroad operator's stock after selling 7,869 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. High Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Saranac Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 135 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.70, for a total value of $549,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 114,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,492,157.40. This trade represents a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 27,387 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.76, for a total value of $7,442,691.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 61,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,605,079.52. This represents a 30.95% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,386 shares of company stock worth $8,461,716. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and set a $315.00 price objective (up from $285.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings raised Union Pacific from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $267.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Raymond James Financial set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $279.55.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNP

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.4%

UNP opened at $263.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $156.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company's 50 day moving average is $252.16 and its 200-day moving average is $240.89. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1-year low of $210.84 and a 1-year high of $274.79.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.20% and a return on equity of 39.58%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation NYSE: UNP is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific's core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two‑thirds of the United States.

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