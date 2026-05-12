Meridian Wealth Management LLC Sells 23,925 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,253 shares of the company's stock after selling 23,925 shares during the quarter. Robinhood Markets makes up approximately 0.8% of Meridian Wealth Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Meridian Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $23,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Robinhood Markets by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 49,870 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 15,885 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,105,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Robinhood Markets by 106.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 63,957 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,988,000 after purchasing an additional 32,933 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 19.1% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 89,676 shares of the company's stock worth $8,396,000 after buying an additional 14,356 shares during the period. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the second quarter worth $1,316,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Robinhood Markets

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Insider Activity at Robinhood Markets

In other news, CFO Shiv Verma sold 5,436 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $466,734.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 52,747 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,528,857.42. This trade represents a 9.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $768,900.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 432,849 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,281,759.61. This trade represents a 2.26% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 487,907 shares of company stock worth $35,444,040. Corporate insiders own 14.47% of the company's stock.

Robinhood Markets Stock Up 4.9%

Shares of HOOD stock opened at $80.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $72.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.29. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.89 and a 52 week high of $153.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.46 and a 200-day moving average of $100.21.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 41.12%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HOOD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point restated a "buy" rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. New Street Research set a $122.00 price target on Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $102.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $107.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HOOD

Robinhood Markets Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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